In a joint operation, the IDF and ISA detained for questioning terrorists Mahmad Takataka and Mahmad Abu Hasin, residents of Khirbat Manshiyya near Bethlehem, on suspicion of involvement in two terror attacks targeting Israeli buses near Tekoa.

The ISA's interrogation of the suspects revealed that they both carried out terror attacks by means of explosive devices, with the intention of harming Israeli citizens.

Both suspects were motivated by the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Military Prosecution has filed indictments against both suspects, charging them with serious security crimes.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to act in order to thwart all terror activity against Israeli targets, and will work to bring to severe justice anyone involved in these types of terror activities," a statement read.