The IDF, ISA (Shabak), and Israeli security forces on Monday night conducted joint counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, an IDF source said.

During the overnight operations, five terror suspects were apprehended.

The operation is the latest in a string of nightly operations following the recent rise in terror activity against Israel.

The suspects were transferred to Israeli security forces for further processing.

No IDF injuries were reported.