Operation to detain suspects in Judea and Samaria

Israel's security forces raided Arab villages throughout the Judea and Samaria including the villages of al-Khader, Tel, Deir Istia, Zvuba and al-Yamun, rounding up a total of 14 wanted terrorists.

In the morning, soldiers from elite commando units and Border Police operated in the village of Burkin near Jenin, detaining a suspected terrorist.