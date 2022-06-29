IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police officers on Tuesday night arrested 13 wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria.

The forces acted in a number of locations, including in Kafr Rashida and in the city of Shechem (Nablus).

The soldiers apprehended two terror suspects during activities in the city of Jenin. During the activities, gunshots were heard in the area. A number of suspects also hurled explosive devices at IDF soldiers, who responded with fire. A hit was identified.

The manager of the Jenin hospital where the terrorist was taken said that the fire was from the IDF, and that it led to the suspect's death.

Additionally, a number of suspects were spotted hurling rocks at IDF soldiers operating to apprehend two terror suspects and confiscate illegal weapons in the Al-'Azi camp. The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and .22 caliber rounds. A hit was identified.

Six additional terror suspects were apprehended during IDF activity in the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, and three students from a group identified with Hamas were arrested. A number of illegal weapons were also confiscated.

No IDF injuries were reported.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further processing.