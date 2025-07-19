The IDF on Saturday eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, after the terrorists attempted to reestablish Hezbollah infrastructure near the Litani River.

In the first incident, the IDF struck and eliminated a Hezbollah “Radwan Force” terrorist, who was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Khiam, in southern Lebanon.

"The terrorist's activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed.

In a second incident, the IDF struck and eliminated terrorist Ahmad Muhammad Salah, head of Hezbollah’s Yohmor outpost.

Salah was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure sites in the area of Yohmor in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel," the IDF emphasized.