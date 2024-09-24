The IDF on Tuesday presented data regarding the scope of Hezbollah's remaining missile arsenal, Israel Hayom reported.

According to estimates, prior to the October 7 massacre, Hezbollah had 40,000 short-range rockets able to travel up to 40 kilometers, as well as a few thousand medium-range rockets.

Over the past 11 months, Israel has systematically struck these rockets, especially the short-range missiles, such that in the August 25 strike, carried out to pre-empt an attack on central Israel, just less than 7,000 of these rockets were hit.

Following the recent intensified strikes in Lebanon, the IDF estimates that approximately half of Hezbollah's short- and medium-range rockets were hit.

However, Hezbollah still has a large supply of the missiles, as well as several thousand medium- and long-range rockets, as well as tens of thousand other short-range weapons which can reach up to 10 kilometers from the Israel-Lebanon border. The terror group also possesses UAVs and other types of weapons which may threaten Israel.

Over the past day, Hezbollah has fired around 200 rockets into Israeli territory. Israel, however, is assuming that if and when the terror group chooses to fire longer-range rockets, it will be able to do so.