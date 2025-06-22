Earthquake strikes Iran near military base

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook northern Iran early Saturday morning, sparking speculation about the possible connection between the seismic activity and Israel's ongoing airstrikes on Iranian targets.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor hit at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), with the epicenter located approximately 37 kilometers southwest of the city of Semnan, a region that has long been a focus of international interest due to its proximity to Iran’s nuclear facilities.

While the USGS recorded the quake as a 5.1 magnitude event, Iranian state television reported a slightly stronger magnitude of 5.5, noting that the tremor’s epicenter was located near the city of Sorkheh, also in Semnan province.

The quake site is relatively near a space and missile complex, the Economic Times added.

The earthquake, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, was also felt in the Iranian capital, Tehran, about 150 kilometers away.

According to Iran's official news agency IRNA, the damage was minimal, and no casualties were reported. However, the tremor raised questions due to its proximity to sensitive locations within Iran, particularly Semnan, a region associated with the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.