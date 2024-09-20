President Isaac Herzog tweeted about the growing tensions in northern Israel and the recent offensives against Hezbollah.

"I repeat again and again – we did not want this war. We do not want war – not today, not ever. But we are entitled to the most basic rights of any nation to live like any other people, in peace, security, and tranquility, and to bring our sons and daughters back home – the hostages back to their families, and the displaced citizens from the north and south to their homes, schools, and businesses."

"Last night, we saw the precise and impressive actions of Israel’s Air Force against Hezbollah. There is no doubt that even today the world knows – both our enemies and our friends – that we have an air force made of steel!"

"We salute them, along with all our security forces, for their tremendous efforts in this difficult war. And we reaffirm our resolve to overcome in the face of terror."