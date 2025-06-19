President Herzog: 'Iran shot at a baby in a hospital'

Israeli officials demanded global outrage over the Iranian missile attack that damaged Soroka Hospital earlier today.

President Isaac Herzog tweeted: "A baby in intensive care. A mother by their bedside. A doctor rushing between beds. An elderly resident in a nursing home."

“These were some of the targets of Iran’s missile attacks on Israeli civilians this morning."

“Soroka Hospital, located in Be’er Sheva, is one of Israel’s finest—serving the entire Negev region, caring for Israelis of all faiths and our nieghbors the Palestinians who come especially to be treated there. Its devoted staff—Jews and Arabs—work side by side in extraordinary harmony, united by the mission to heal."

“I send strength and support to the medical teams, to the patients, and to the residents of Be’er Sheva and all cities attacked across Israel this morning."

“In moments like these, we are reminded of what’s truly at stake, and the values we are defending.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar added: "The Iranian regime fired a ballistic missile at a hospital. The Iranian regime deliberately targets civilians. The Iranian regime is committing war crimes. The Iranian regime has no red lines."

"Noted."

‎‏Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel wrote: "Iran just hit Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva with a ballistic missile. Not a military base. A hospital."

"This is the main medical center for Israel’s entire Negev region. Deliberate. Criminal. Civilian target. The world must speak out."