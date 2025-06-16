President Isaac Herzog visited today, Monday, the site of the deadly Iranian missile strike in the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva, where four civilians were killed in the attack.

Speaking outside the building, President Herzog said: "What I've seen upstairs in the destroyed apartment is evil, pure evil in and of itself. It's evil aimed at innocent civilians all over Israel. But I have news to for the Iranian regime. You think you're going to tire us or fatigue us, you're absolutely wrong. We're a very strong, resilient nation with very strong capabilities in all fields. I think you're feeling it out there in Iran, and I think the Iranian people are fed up, and they want change. And so, of course, do the entire region, we deserve change."

He added, "Iran has been for decades, been spreading havoc and terror, radicalizing nations, creating an unstable atmosphere in so many places, having terror cells all over the world and placing its proxies, armed to the neck, in order to annihilate Israel - of course, rush to the nuclear bomb.

"Well, we don't intend to be the scapegoats again, and we are fighting as much as possible. I call upon the leaders of the free world convening in Canada, in the G7 Summit. They all should stand up with us, and make clear two things: Iran must not have any capability of nuclear weapons, and secondly, bring back our hostages as soon as possible, till the last one of them, immediately."