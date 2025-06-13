President Isaac Herzog issued a statement on Friday morning, after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion against Iran.

“Last night, Israel launched a targeted operation to neutralize an immediate and existential threat to our people,” said Herzog.

“The international community has seen how over the last decades, the Iranian regime—at the helm of a global terror empire—has continued to radicalize and destabilize the region with its proxies, while working relentlessly to advance its military nuclear capabilities, and expand its ballistic missile arsenal.”

“Iran’s leaders have made no secret of their openly repeated intention to annihilate the State of Israel. For years, the regime has prepared to turn that vision into reality,” the President stated.

“Israel has the inherent right and the solemn duty to defend itself—and will always do so with determination and clarity. We sincerely hope that this will change the trajectory of our region towards a more peaceful and prosperous future,” he concluded.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a recorded statement from an underground compound where he is currently located.

"We are after a very successful opening strike. With G-d's help, we are going to have many more achievements," said Netanyahu.

He added, “It may be necessary to remain in protected areas for an extended period.”