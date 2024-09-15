Announcements were distributed Sunday morning in Lebanon, calling on residents of the village of Al Wazzani to evacuate northwards, towards the area of Khiam, and not to return to the area "until the end of the war."

The announcement called on the residents to evacuate before 4:00p.m. Sunday afternoon. The announcement, which was attributed by Lebanese to the IDF, also said that anyone found in the area after this time would be "considered a terrorist."

Two security sources spoke with military journalist Doron Kadosh, denying the distribution of the announcements and saying that no pamphlets calling for the evacuation of the civilian population in southern Lebanon were distributed.

Kadosh noted that after examination "there were indeed announcements distributed in the area of Al Wazzani in southern Lebanon." He added that many sources in the IDF were not familiar with the distribution of the pamphlets, and that there had been no organized instruction issued by the IDF spokesman in Arabic, as is accepted in Gaza.

He concluded that this was "a very strange event" and reported that it was an independent initiative by the Northern Command's 769th Regional Brigade, which was not approved by senior IDF command. The IDF is now investigating the incident.

Earlier on Sunday morning, approximately 40 projectiles were launched from Lebanese territory towards the Upper Galilee and northern Golan Heights.

Some of the rockets were intercepted, and the rest fell in open areas. No one was injured, but firefighters worked to extinguish multiple blazes which were sparked after missiles landed in open fields.

At the same time, an explosive drone was identified crossing into Israel near Metula. The drone, which was launched from Lebanese territory, did not cause damage to the town or its environs, and no one was injured.

The Hezbollah terror group took responsibility for the rocket launches towards an IDF base in the Golan Heights.