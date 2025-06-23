השגריר דנון בהצהרה לפני הדיון במועצת הביטחון צילום: דוברות

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Danny Danon, addressed the UN Security Council on Sunday, during an emergency session following the American attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities.

"The United States, the leader of the free world, has removed the greatest existential threat to global security…When the world stood at the edge of the abyss, America stepped forward. When time ran out, America showed courage. And when the moment came to confront the forces of extinction, America led," stated Danon.

Ambassador Danon slammed Council members who criticized the US strike: "Where were you when Iran raced toward the bomb? Where were you when it enriched uranium far beyond the point of civilian use? When it buried entire fortresses beneath mountains to prepare for our extermination? Where were you when Iran turned negotiation into theater and deceit into strategy? You were silent. You were complicit. You were afraid. You were bystanders."

He added, “The State of Israel will continue to act together with its partners until the nuclear and ballistic threat from Iran is eliminated. We are prepared for any scenario and will act responsibly and with moral clarity."

Acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shea rejected the criticism leveled against the United States, saying that the action was taken after all diplomatic tools had been exhausted.

“Last night, the US targeted nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan, with the aim of dismantling Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and stopping the nuclear threat posed by the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror…in our inherent right of collective self-defense consistent with the UN charter,” she stated.

“For 40 years, the Iranian government has called for ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’…Iran has attacked Israel with hundreds of ballistic missiles and through terrorist proxies…and killed American servicemen in Iraq and Afghanistan…Iran has long obfuscated its nuclear program and stonewalled good faith efforts in recent negotiations…the time finally came for the United States, in defense of its ally and its own citizens and interest, to act decisively. The Iranian regime cannot have a nuclear weapon,” added Shea.

Iranian Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, condemned the US attack and Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, blaming Washington and Jerusalem for engaging "in violation of international law…Today, another stain was recorded in the political history of the United States…a warmongering nation. Iran retains the legitimate right under international law to defend itself. The scale and nature of Iran’s response will be decided by its armed forces.”

“History will not forget these tragic days…it’s heartbreaking that a peace loving nation, a founding UN member state has been bombed and attacked by a legitimate regime, with its chief back, the United States,” claimed the Iranian envoy.

Danon spoke to reporters before the UN Security Council session and said, “The world, and the Security Council, should say clearly and without hesitation: Thank you. Thank you to the United States and to President Trump for acting when others would not. Thank you for standing firm when others looked away. Thank you for protecting the free world with strength and moral clarity.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wasted little time on Saturday before denouncing the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge - and a direct threat to international peace and security,” said Guterres.

He warned, “There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control - with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.”

“I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos.”

He further stated, “There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”