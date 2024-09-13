47-year-old Scott Haynes was walking down Washington Street in Newton, Massachusetts, near a pro-Israel demonstration, when he was accosted by a man from across the street.

According to his attorney, Scott and the other man exchanged words across the street, after which the other man rapidly crossed the street and tackled Scott to the ground.

CW56 reports that Scott shot the other man, inflicting life-threatening injuries. The assailant was taken to hospital care.

Police arrested Hayes and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury, according to Ryan. Hayes is expected to be arraigned in Newton District Court on Friday. His attorney claims that the firearm used was legally owned.

Local authorities, including the mayor and police, have cautioned that they are not yet certain the incident was connected to the demonstration. Newton police have urged anyone with footage of the incident to come forward, and declared that they will be adding additional patrols at houses of worship in the coming days.