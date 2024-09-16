It seems that in Middlesex county, Massachusetts in the ultra-liberal town of Newton, self-defense has become illegal. Even if one is violently attacked by a terrorist supporter who seeks the destruction of America and praises the murder of Americans by terrorist organizations, they cannot protect themselves from that person who attacks and wants to murder them.

Scott Hayes, an Iraq War Veteran was attacked on Thursday evening by Caleb Gannon, a terrorist supporter, while Hayes was peacefully attending a rally. A long-standing ally and friend to the Jewish community, Hayes attended a pro-Israel rally in Newton, Massachusetts on Thursday evening where participants were holding American and Israeli flags.

While standing on the street, he was attacked by Gannon, who is seen on video charging at him from across the street before attacking him.

At one point, Gannon had his arms around Hayes’ neck choking him. Hayes, in self-defense, allegedly shot Gannon with a legal weapon. Hayes has been arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as violation of a constitutional right, causing injury.

Much like the State of Israel, ironically enough, Hayes was viciously assaulted and is being blamed for defending himself. Hayes, however, is the victim of a hate crime. This arrest is wrong.

Scott Hayes is an Iraq war veteran, an American hero, a patriot Zionist who left his home to speak up peacefully and was attacked. The only thing that one should say to Scott Hayes is thank you for serving America and for standing with the Jewish and pro-Israel community. It is shameful that Hayes – whose weapon is legal and his actions self-defense - was the person attacked and is the person who has been charged.

Why did Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan charge him? Would it have been better if he were choked to death?

How can anyone feel safe there if they know now that self-defense is illegal?

Day after day we see Hamas supporters destroying property, harming and intimidating people - and they are almost never prosecuted. An Iraq War veteran defending himself is charged. Shameful.

Caleb Gannon, the man who attacked Hayes, has called for the destruction of America, tweeting that the “United States government is a rogue terrorist organization..” and “all police precincts, military bases, and government offices must be liquidated immediately, and all resources from them redirected back into their communities.”

Gannon notes “I am so ready for the post-American world.”

Gannon is a Hamas supporter who just last week praised the murder of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, writing of this young American boy who was kidnapped at a music festival, “He was a terrorist in a foreign land, got what he deserved.”

Gannon has retweeted a post saying Zionists should feel “unsafe everywhere” and says if “someone were to bomb the US Pentagon they’d be bombing terrorists.”

Jews and those who stand with Israel are under attack in the United States. Now Scott Hayes’ arrest tells us that anyone who values liberty, justice, and security is not safe in Middlesex county, Massachusetts. If you are attacked and don’t let your attacker murder you, you will go to jail. Decent people cannot be silent in the face of this injustice and must demand Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan drop all charges immediately. Americans must not be silent, and must stand firmly with Scott Hayes and the right of any American to protect themselves.

Postscript:

Three Jewish organizations: Betar USA (www.betar.org), a 101-year-old International Jewish Zionist organization, Magen Herut Canada and Shields of David (www.shieldsofdavid.org/about), announced a travel warning and economic boycott of the city of Middlesex, Massachusetts, until all charges against Scott Hayes, an Iraq War veteran who acted in self-defense against an attacking individual who supported Hamas, are dropped.

Michael Sinensky, Executive Director of Betar USA said, “These are dangerous times in America for those who stand with Israel. When a decorated Iraq War veteran and American citizen is prosecuted for defending himself against an individual who attacked him and openly supports a terrorist organization, it sends a chilling message: Middlesex County is not a safe place for anyone who values liberty, justice, and security.

"District Attorney Marian Ryan must know and understand this case is much larger than Scott Hayes. This case sends a chilling message to all Americans they cannot protect themselves in Massachusetts if attacked.

"We urge all Americans to stand with us, refuse to visit, and withhold their spending in all towns in Middlesex county, including Newton, Massachusetts, until this gross miscarriage of justice is corrected.

"We are in touch with community members, Rabbis and leaders these areas. We expect to have representatives in the courtroom and in the area for any future court appearances.

"We expect other organizations to join our call to action and will commence an advertising and marketing campaign calling on Americans to avoid visiting until charges against Hayes are dropped.”

Ronn Torossianis an American-Israeli entrepreneur and philanthropist.