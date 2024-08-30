The Hezbollah terror group has hinted that it will "freeze" its plans to attack Israel "until further notice," the Lebanese Al-Akhbar, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported.

According to Al-Akhbar, "We must not make light of the scope of the recent deterioration, which came before the responses by Israel and Hezbollah. At the same time, the impression among Western diplomatic circles is that there is no trend towards a [general] war at the moment. This is parallel to the Western diplomatic processes with Israel and Lebanon."

On Thursday evening, Lebanon's Al Mayadeen reported that apparently, "Six UAVs succeeded in striking the Glilot base during the Hezbollah attack at the beginning of the week." According to that report, those six UAVs crossed the border into Israel and succeeded "in striking with great precision" the IDF's intelligence base.

The report by Al Mayadeen, which is also affiliated with Hezbollah, is not true, but Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah stressed in his Sunday speech that if the results of the attack are satisfactory from their perspective, then the response to the assassination of Fuad Shukr, Nasrallah's second-in-command, has concluded.

However, Al-Akhbar also noted that, "Lebanon praised the decision to extend the international forces' (UNIFIL) mandate in southern Lebanon, but this extension does not carry with it a positive development" of any sort. At the same time, it added that extending UNIFIL's mandate by one year cannot cancel the possibility of a general war.