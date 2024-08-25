Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah delivered an address on Sunday in which he spoke about his organization's attack on Israel in response to the elimination of Hezbollah military leader Fuad Shukr and Israel's preemptive strike.

He stated that the attack's target was the Glilot complex which houses the 8200 intelligence unit and claimed that some of the targets in the base were hit. He emphasized: "We were careful not to strike civilians, even though Israel struck civilians in the Dahya. We decided that the target must be military, not civilian, and not infrastructure - and that would be connected to the assassination of Fuad Shukr and close to Tel Aviv. We located a central target deep in Israel - the Glilot base."

Regarding the timing of the response, he stated: "The response's delay is because of the scope of the American, Western, and Israeli deployment so that rushing would lead to failure, and this is a punishment for the enemy." According to him, "The matter also needed to be checked with the Axis of Resistance, if the response would be carried out collectively or individually, and we waited to give the Gaza negotiations a chance. After consultations, we decided to carry out our action individually."

Nasrallah stated in his address that "every member of the Axis of Resistance has the right to decide when and how to respond. After Hezbollah's response to Israel, Iran and the Houthis will respond as well."

According to him, "The enemy's version that it attacked precise missiles that were meant for Tel Aviv is a made-up lie. We do not wish to use these missiles at the moment, we will use them later. They tell lies and are happy with them."

As reported, the IDF on Sunday morning carried out a preemptive strike against Hezbollah after it identified preparations to launch missiles and UAVs at Israel. IDF stated that thousands of launchers, most of which aimed at northern Israel, were identified.

While the IDF said that it was estimated that Hezbollah intended to strike the Glilot Base, it made clear that no UAVs or missiles reached their target.