Israeli leaders welcomed the rescue of Qaid Farhan Al Qadi, who was brought back to Israel on Tuesday after being held as a hostage in Gaza for nearly eleven months.

President Isaac Herzog said, "I am overjoyed by the successful rescue of the hostage Qaid Farhan Al-Qadi. Qaid, a Muslim resident of the Bedouin Israeli community in the Negev, who was kidnapped on October 7th from where he worked in Kibbutz Magen when Hamas terrorists came to indiscriminately abduct, murder, and rape — without distinction between race or religion."

"I congratulate the IDF, the Shin Bet, and all the security services, and send my blessings to his family on his return - which is a moment of joy for the State of Israel and Israeli society as a whole," the President stated. "I wish for the immediate and swift return of all our 108 hostages, who are being held cruelly in captivity in Gaza."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated, "The IDF and ISA have rescued Qaid Farhan Al Qadi from Gaza where he was held hostage, and brought him to his family in Israel. This operation was part of the IDF’s daring and courageous activities conducted deep inside the Gaza strip."

"This operation joins a series of actions taken by the IDF that bring us closer to achieving the goals of this war. I would like to reiterate and emphasize: Israel is committed to taking advantage of every opportunity to return the hostages home to Israel,” Gallant said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Farhan Al Qadi in the hospital.

The Prime Minister congratulated Al Qadi and told him that the entire people of Israel was moved by his being freed. Netanyahu made it clear that he would continue to do everything to return all of our hostages home.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also issued the following statement: "Welcome home Farhan Qadi."

"I commend the IDF and the ISA for another successful rescue operation. We are working relentlessly to return all of our hostages.

"We are doing this in two main ways: Negotiations and rescue operations. The two of these together require our military presence on the ground, and constant military pressure.

"We will continue to act until we return all of them home," Netanyahu said.