An Israeli source stated that Israel has not yet received an official response from Hamas regarding the proposal for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal.

However, the source said that mediators believe Hamas will reply positively, while raising reservations that will necessitate continued negotiations.

The source noted that Hamas is expected to demand changes to IDF troop deployment maps during the ceasefire, as well as to key issues in the agreement.

There are also unresolved disagreements on the humanitarian aid, the source added. While the overall direction is positive, more time is needed to reach agreements.

Earlier, Arab sources told Al-Hadath that mediators are under pressure to secure a hostage release deal within days.

The sources said no progress has been made on the map-related issues and the IDF's withdrawal from Gaza, though mediators have presented proposals that Hamas is now reviewing with other local Arab factions.

They also emphasized that the per-hostage ratio for releasing terrorists has been agreed upon and is no longer a point of dispute. Additionally, Hamas is insisting that aid to Gaza be transferred solely through UN agencies, while Israel prefers that some of the aid be routed through US-operated centers.