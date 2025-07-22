The family of Rom Braslavski, who was abducted during the terrorist attack on the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023, is seeking answers from the government following the announcement by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization Islamic Jihad that "contact" with him and his captors had been lost.

"We demand a meeting with one of the senior officials - the IDF Chief of Staff, the Minister of Defense, or the Prime Minister. They have not responded, answered, or acknowledged our messages, and they have not updated or involved us as a family. Gal Hirsch was the only one who responded and answered, but he does not have the answers or the information to give us. No one is getting back to us," the family said.

In a statement issued on their behalf, the family wrote: "We want to know where our son is. We want the responsible parties to sit with us and explain the situation to us, not just provide partial information and partial truths. No one knows where Rom is. Neither the IDF nor Islamic Jihad know anything. The only thing we know is that he was held alone."

About three months ago, Islamic Jihad released a video of Rom, which was the last sign of life from him. His family had previously received a sign of life from him through Sasha Troufanov, who was released in the last prisoner exchange and reported a meeting with him while in captivity.

Braslavski, 19, from Pisgat Ze'ev, worked as a security guard at the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re'im on the day of the massacre. According to testimonies from the attack, he demonstrated extraordinary courage when he helped save dozens of festivalgoers.