Guy Zu-Aretz, the host of "Big Brother" on Channel 13 News, shared on Saturday evening during the broadcast that the son of his cousin, Major Yotam Peled, fell Saturday in battle in the central Gaza Strip.

"This war takes a heavy toll on all of us. A few hours ago we were informed of another loss in our family. Major (res.) Yotam Peled, the son of my beloved cousin Tali, fell today in battles in Gaza. Pain after pain, the heart can no longer hold the sorrow for all the lives lost. Yotam, Elai, we can no longer save them. But in Gaza there are live hostages that we must bring back home. I hope we will hear, within all this mourning, the news of their release in the coming days," he said.

Yotam's fall comes after on October 7th, Zu-Aretz's nephew, Elai Baram, was murdered at the Nova music festival.

Peled was killed by an explosive device that detonated near the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip. He was the 691st IDF casualty since the war broke out.