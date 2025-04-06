A touching street renaming ceremony took place on Sunday at Manetto Hill Road in Plainview, Long Island, commemorating the late Captain Omer Neutra, an American-Israeli citizen whose body is being held by Hamas. This memorial event honored Omer with the official dedication of "Captain Omer Neutra's Way."

Following the ceremony, Omer's family recorded a video message ahead of tomorrow's meeting between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Standing beside them during the statement were Adi and Yael Alexander, parents of American-Israeli Edan Alexander.

"We're standing here in Plainview, Long Island, New York, dedicating this street, Manetto Hill Road. It is now dedicated to Omer Neutra, after our son: Captain Omer Neutra's Way. And it's a tribute to his dedication to Israel, to the Jewish people. We're very blessed to have such a community," Omer's parents stated.

"We're here calling on President Trump to do everything in his power, together, tomorrow, with his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, to do everything to bring the 59 hostages home. Among them, Edan Alexander - his parents are here - a brave IDF soldier that is known to be alive, and Omer Neutra, our son, to come and to get a proper burial in the land of Israel. It has to happen now. And we're calling on them to act swiftly and bring all the 59 hostages back home."