The condition of Rabbi Meir Mazuz, head of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva and a leading haredi rabbi, has deteriorated over the past few hours.

Rabbi Mazuz was recently hospitalized due to pain and weakness, which he has suffered lately.

On Friday, he was discharged after a full week in the hospital. However, his condition worsened and he was readmitted earlier this week.

In light of the deterioration in his condition, a special prayer session will be held at the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva, just after midnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

The yeshiva's staff and students have asked the public to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Meir Nissan, the son of Kamsana, among the other ill of Israel.