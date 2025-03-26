Sergeant Yosef Haim Tzvi Serlin, 19 years old from Jerusalem, collapsed during a routine training exercise in northern Israel.

Serlin served as a combat soldier in training in the 504th Unit.

Serlin was treated by medical officials in the field, but following resuscitation efforts was pronounced dead in the hospital.

His family has been notified.

The Military Police opened an inquiry into the circumstances of the incident. Upon its conclusion, the findings will be submitted for review by the Military Advocate General’s Corp.

Sergeant Yosef Haim Tzvi Serlin was promoted in rank from Corporal to Sergeant after his death.

"The IDF expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them," the IDF stressed.