Nirit Rauchberger, mother of Capt. Shilo Rauchberger, who was killed in battle on the morning of the October 7 massacre, spoke with 103FM Radio about the new observatory being built in her son's memory in the town of Eli.

Shilo, 23 years old, served as a platoon commander in the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade.

"The observatory was initiated by his students, and that is the place where he brought together people who knew him and who did not know him," Nirit said. "Everyone would come and prepare something, spread something, build something, and the observatory overlooks a gorgeous view."

"Shilo was always radiating and smiling, he was a child of people and connections. When we built the observatory, we saw it as the start of building a home."

"He fought for four hours," Nirit added. "He was injured while fighting and continued to fight, and no one even understood that he had been injured."

"I am not afraid of Iran, Hamas, or Hezbollah, but of the chaos amongst us, and inside me, I am breaking," she shared. "In a very polar way, we are receiving many offers of help with the observatory, with people asking us how they can help us."