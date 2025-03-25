IDF soldier Ronen Portnoi was found lifeless last Saturday on an IDF base.

Portnoi, who served more than 300 reserve days in the past year and a half, was regarded as an exemplary figure among his commanders and fellow unit members.

He was an integral part of the fighting since the war broke out, participating in many operations out of a profound sense of duty and understanding that the defense of the homeland is a right – not just an obligation.

The circumstances of Portnoi's death are currently under investigation by the military police.

The IDF emphasizes that all aspects of the case will be examined in depth, and that the family is being supported by a casualty notification officer.