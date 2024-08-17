A heated confrontation took place Saturday afternoon between Israeli President Isaac Herzog and demonstrators outside his home.

Herzog said that he calls for unity in Israeli society and when asked if he encourages such unity also with ministers like the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, he replied: "On the contrary, Kahanism certainly needs to be removed. Kahanism needs to be removed from the government."

The demonstrators accused him of not helping in the fight to return the hostages, and he responded that, "We meet with the families of the hostages and the bereaved families daily. You are simply doing me an injustice." Herzog also added that he "believes in the State of Israel, believes in Israeli society, and believes in Israeli democracy. And Israeli democracy will prevail."

He commented on the Jewish riots in the village of Jit and said, "This is a very serious act, but the system is dealing with it. You have half a million people living in the settlements, 99% of whom are law-abiding, all are in this battle and this war, with threats to their lives from every direction. Our job now is to be united."

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir responded after Shabbat ended, "When Herzog ran for president, he met with me several times to get my support. He of course also said everything he needed to get my support."

"Although I clarified to him then that I would vote for Miriam Peretz, since then we have met several times, where he always praised how talented Otzma Yehudit's ministers are, how pleased he is with our Knesset members, and how much he personally appreciates me despite disagreements. It was amusing to hear the honorable President ingratiating himself to a bunch of anarchists who are trying to run the country and create division among the people. This, of course, adds to the 'badge of honor' he gave to the anarchists and refusers who harmed the IDF and led to the disaster of October 7th. Perhaps he would do well to act as he did in his police investigations and remain silent again - hypocrisy is a disgusting thing."