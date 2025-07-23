נשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג בעזה עומר מירון, מקליט: בן פרץ

President Isaac Herzog today (Wednesday) visited the Gaza Strip. The President was accompanied on his visit by Commander of the Southern Command, Major General Yaniv Asor, the Commander of Division 99, Brigadier General Yoav Brunner, together with additional commanders who presented the President with an operational update — including an update on the humanitarian effort, highlighting all that Israel was doing to enable the entry of hundreds of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip every week, maintaining a complex balance between humanitarian needs and security considerations.

The President said: “We are acting here according to international law. We are providing humanitarian aid according to international law. The ones trying to sabotage this aid are Hamas and its people, who are willing to do everything to prevent our forces from dismantling infrastructure that could harm us and our citizens.”

During his visit, the President spoke with reservists from Battalion 969 and said: “When one sees you in person, and hears from you firsthand, it becomes ever more clear that everything you do is meant to protect the citizens of the State of Israel, to protect the communities on the Gaza border, and to protect the entire country. You leave your work, family, regular life. and come without hesitation, because you know there is no substitute for your being here. It’s important for me also to reflect the enormous burden on the reservists. We must understand that the people of Israel at this moment must be united, and not give up for even a moment.”

The President heard from the soldiers about their sense of shared responsibility and the importance of equality in carrying the burden. Commanders from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion also spoke with the President about the complexity and sense of mission in their service, and expressed a commitment to making a continued and meaningful contribution while respecting their identity and faith.

In his remarks, the President referred to the effort to return the hostages and said: “You are fighting to change the reality and to bring our hostages home. This is the most urgent mission. There are now intensive negotiations, thanks to your activity and the activity of all those fighting in the Gaza Strip. I very much hope we will soon hear good news that can lead to a meaningful regional change.”

At the end of his visit, the President met with female border surveillance soldiers from Battalion 414, at the Yiftach outpost. He spoke with them about the great sense of responsibility they carry and their integral role in the national security effort.

The President concluded and said: “In the end, sometimes one person can make the most meaningful change. One must always question, not fall into fixed paradigms. You have an important role.”