Israeli leaders wished the United States of America a happy 249th Independence Day today, July 4.

President Isaac Herzog stated, "To the American people, from your proudest and most steadfast friends, the Israeli people, I send my warmest wishes and congratulations on the Fourth of July."

"We stand side by side, shoulder to shoulder in the defense of freedom and liberty. We join you in celebrating your Independence Day as a symbol of these shared values.

"I send special thanks to my dear friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Mr. President - Israel will never forget your courage, clarity, and moral resolve in standing firm against the Iranian nuclear threat, in launching the Abraham Accords and expanding the circle of peace in the region, and your demand and action to bring home our hostages. Fifty innocent people remain in captivity in Gaza. They must all come home as soon as possible.

'Happy July 4th! God bless the United States of America, and the unbreakable bond between our nations," Herzog said.

Minister of Communications Dr. Shlomo Karhi said, "On this 4th of July, Israel salutes the enduring spirit of America’s Founding Fathers and the eternal truth of the U.S. Constitution: “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

"Israel and the United States do not merely stand side by side—we share a destiny, built on moral clarity, courage, and the unshakable belief in human dignity.

"This week’s Parshat Chukat offers two timeless lessons of leadership under fire.

"In one, the people are plagued by venomous snakes. Moshe raises a copper serpent, directing their eyes upward, not just physically, but spiritually. He urges them to look beyond their pain and fear, to renew their faith and rediscover purpose.

"In another, when the people cry out for water, Moshe strikes the rock. That moment of anger, the deviation from God’s command, brings consequence. He is denied entry to the Promised Land.

"Even the greatest leaders are held to account. True leadership demands not just strength, but restraint, faith, and integrity. The eyes of the people and of history are always watching.

"So too today. The bond between Israel and America rises above politics and polls. It is not just a strategic alliance—it is a moral one. In a world poisoned by lies and slander, our shared values lift our eyes to what is noble, true, and eternal.

"This partnership is our generation’s copper serpent: a symbol of hope, a call to higher purpose, and a reminder that leadership is measured not only by power, but by principle.

"God bless the State of Israel. God bless the United States of America. Happy Independence Day," Karhi said.