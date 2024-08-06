Sirens sounded early Tuesday morning, around 5:30 a.m. in Kerem Ben Zimra and Gush Halav in the Upper Galilee.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon.

No injuries were reported.

Sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were sounded due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptors.

On Monday evening, four drones crossed into Israeli territory, some of which exploded in open areas. There were no injuries.