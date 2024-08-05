תיעוד התקיפה בלבנון דובר צה"ל

Following the sirens that sounded between 8:38 pm and 8:46 pm in the area of the Upper and Western Galilee, numerous suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. One aerial target was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, and several hits were identified in the area of Mount Meron. No injuries were reported.

The sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were sounded due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor.

Earlier this evening, the IAF operated in the area of Ebba in southern Lebanon in order to strike and eliminate the terrorist Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad, a commander in Hezbollah's Radwan Force.

The IDF stated that Jawad's "elimination significantly degrades the capabilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization to promote and carry out terror activities from southern Lebanon against northern Israel."

Additionally, a short while ago, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure and terror infrastructure in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.