IAF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IAF on Friday evening struck two Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in the areas of Ayta ash Shab and Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

Moreover, a Hezbollah launcher was struck in the area of Houla earlier in the day, as well as several additional locations in Lebanon in order to remove threats.

Earlier on Friday, sirens were sounded in the area of the Upper Galilee. A projectile that was launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

Furthermore, over the past day, IDF soldiers identified a number of terrorists entering into a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Markaba in southern Lebanon. A short while later, the IAF struck the structure in which the terrorists were operating.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)