Tensions within Israel's coalition government escalated Monday evening as Degel HaTorah, a faction of United Torah Judaism (UTJ), announced it would withdraw from the coalition if the draft law is not brought before the Knesset plenum. A senior coalition official directed blame at Shas leader Aryeh Deri, accusing him of driving the political crisis.

"Deri is choosing to 'burn down the house' and dismantle the government, while trying to pin the blame on United Torah Judaism," the senior source told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

The official claimed that Deri personally blocked an earlier attempt to dissolve the Knesset just a month ago, but is now actively leading the coalition toward collapse. "He's being dragged by extremist haredi elements into breaking apart the right-wing government over the draft law," the source said, adding that Deri has been pressuring UTJ members to quit the coalition—a move that culminated in tonight’s directive from Degel HaTorah’s spiritual leadership.

A veiled warning was also issued to Deri: “He’ll pay a steep price. This will hurt him in the elections. His voters aren’t naive—they’ll flock to Likud,” the official said.

Earlier in the evening, two of UTJ’s leading rabbis, Rabbi Dov Landau and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, instructed Degel HaTorah Knesset members to exit the coalition unless the agreed draft law is submitted immediately. A statement from Rabbi Landau’s residence declared the conclusion of the fast of the 17th of Tammuz as the government’s final deadline. Although a few more hours were granted to allow for a potential agreement, the message was clear: the government’s failure to fulfill its commitments leaves no choice but to withdraw.

According to journalist Amit Segal, Degel HaTorah had attempted to persuade Shas to co-sign a bill to dissolve the Knesset—aiming to reach 61 signatures—but Shas declined to align with Arab parties.

Nonetheless, sources within Shas warn that the party may also exit the coalition if the draft law doesn’t progress before the Knesset session ends next week. “Our patience is running out,” a party insider said.