Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, on Friday met former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The Prime Minister presented Trump with a picture of Ariel BIbas , who was kidnapped to Gaza with his parents and baby brother Kfir, holding a picture he had drawn in kindergarten.

Netanyahu told Trump that Ariel’s grandfather asked that he give Trump the picture, which he had also given to President Joe Biden during their meeting.

Trump said he has always had a good relationship with Netanyahu, despite recent tensions between them in the wake of Trump’s 2020 election loss.

“My relationship with Netanyahu was never bad,” the former President stated.

He also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ remarks on Israel at her press statement on Thursday, after her meeting with Netanyahu, and called them “disrespectful”, while saying that Jewish people should not vote for Harris.

“We are closer to a Third World War right now then anytime since the Second World War, we’ve never been so close because we have incompetent people running our country,” Trump stated.

Netanyahu was asked if a hostage release deal is closer, and replied, “I hope so, only time will tell. We are working on it.”

He added that the progress in the talks on a deal is a result of Israel's military pressure on Hamas.

