The Secret Service has suspended six of its agents who were on duty during the assassination attempt against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign rally last year, Reuters reported.

The suspensions, which range from 10 to 42 days, were announced by the agency on Thursday, almost a year after the deadly shooting.

The agency did not release the names of the agents or specify the grounds for their suspensions.

The attack occurred on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, while Trump was speaking on stage. A gunman, who had accessed a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to the former president, opened fire. The shooting resulted in injuries to Trump and others, the death of a bystander, and the death of the shooter.

The assassination attempt led to multiple investigations into the Secret Service's protocols, and the director of the agency resigned in the aftermath.

Following the attack, Secret Service Director Sean Curran, who was the agent in charge of Trump's security detail at the rally, issued a statement. "The agency has taken many steps to ensure such an event can never be repeated in the future," he said.

The Secret Service reported that it has implemented 21 of 46 recommendations made by congressional oversight bodies. 16 other recommendations are currently in progress, and nine were not directed at the agency.