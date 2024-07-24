Eli Bibas, father of Yarden Bibas who was kidnapped to Gaza along with his wife and two children, gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a picture drawn by his grandson Ariel, and asked that he give it to US President Joe Biden during their meeting at the White House.

Bibas explained to Netanyahu that the purpose of giving the photo to Biden was "so that he would help us reach a deal."

Ariel, whose favorite superhero is Batman , asked his kindergarten teacher to write on the drawing, "I fly and save people who are stuck in a pit." Ariel will celebrate his fifth birthday in two weeks.

Netanyahu is expected to meet Biden on Thursday at the White House. The Republican candidate for the presidency, Donald Trump, announced on Tuesday that he will meet Netanyahu on Friday in Florida.

As a result of the meeting on Friday, Netanyahu's entourage will stay in the United States during the weekend and return to Israel upon the conclusion of Shabbat.

Family members of hostages and bereaved families who joined the trip will be given the opportunity to return to Israel before Shabbat, and those who wish to do so will continue with the Prime Minister's entourage to the meeting in Florida.