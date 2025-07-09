Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, stated on Tuesday that Tehran has not requested any meeting with the United States, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Baghaei's remarks directly refuted a claim made by US President Donald Trump the preceding day regarding a purported Iranian request for talks.

Trump, speaking to reporters alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, had indicated that the United States would engage in discussions with Iran.

"We have scheduled Iran talks, and they want to talk," Trump asserted. He further added, "They've requested a meeting and I'm going to go to a meeting, and if we can put something down on paper, that would be fine."

From April 12 to May 23, Iran and the United States held five rounds of Omani-mediated indirect talks focused on Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of US sanctions.

The talks were paused after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13 against Iran’s nuclear facilities. On June 22, US forces conducted bombings of three Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently downplayed the idea that diplomatic talks between the US and Iran would restart soon.

"In order for us to decide to reengage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations. And I think with all these considerations, we still need more time," Araghchi said, though he insisted, "The doors of diplomacy will never slam shut."

The Iranian Foreign Minister later demanded that Trump show respect to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei if he genuinely wants to reach a deal with Iran on its nuclear program.