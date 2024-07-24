lsrael's Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, on Tuesday night met in Washington with the team of the US State Department Special Presidential Envoy for Hostages and Missing.

Deputy Special Envoy Dustin Stewart led the American team in the talks.

The two discussed the situation regarding the return of the hostages as well as the issue of cooperation on various issues between the two countries' coordinators for the hostages and the missing.

On Monday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met with representatives of the families of the hostages who accompanied the entourage to Washington, as well as with representatives of the families of the hostages who are in the US.

During the meeting, Netanyahu stressed, "This is an important visit that will give us an opportunity to present to the representatives of the American people the importance of their support for the efforts we are making, together with them, to bring about the release of all the hostages - both the living and the dead.”

"We are determined to bring them all back. The conditions to bring them back are ripe, for the simple reason that we are putting very, very strong pressure on Hamas. We are seeing a certain change, and I think this change will grow. We intend to do it - this is an objective of the war."