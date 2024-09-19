Israel has sent the US a new proposal for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal, Kan Reshet Bet reported Thursday morning.

According to the report, the proposal includes the release of all hostages at once, safe passage for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and anyone who wishes to join him out of Gaza, the release of Arab terrorists, demilitarization of Gaza and the implementation of a different system of governance in the area, and the end of the war.

Gal Hirsch, coordinator for the captive and missing, met with the families of the hostages and updated them on the details of Israel's newest offer.

During the meeting, Hirsch told the families that the proposal was presented last week, during his meeting with US officials. Sources who met with Hirsch said that the proposal was dubbed the "safe passage deal."

Next week, over 30 relatives of hostages will attend the United Nations General Assembly, meeting with international figures in an attempt to bring the matter to the attention of the United Nations.