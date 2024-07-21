The United Nations Security Council on Monday will hold a special meeting to discuss the Houthi attack on Tel Aviv and the Israeli response, Relevant's Emmanuelle Elbaz-Phelps reported.

The meeting is at the request of the US, France, and Britain.

According to a source familiar with the details, the three countries have requested the meeting after Israel turned to them on the matter.

On Saturday afternoon, IAF fighter planes struck 12 Houthi military targets near Yemen's Al Hudaydah Port.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari stressed on Saturday that the Israeli Air Force struck dual-use infrastructure used for terrorist activities, including energy infrastructure. He added that, "Israel's necessary and proportionate strikes were carried out in order to stop the Houthi's terror attacks."

Hagari also noted that, "The Al Hudaydah Port serves as an entryway of Iranian weapons for the Houthi terrorist regime and as a significant economic source for them."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained, "‏The port that was targeted is not an innocent port. It’s used as their entry point for weapons that are supplied by Iran to its Houthi terrorist proxies. ‏The Houthis have used those weapons to attack Israel, to attack Arab states in the region, to attack many others."