The UN Security Council will convene on Sunday at 3:00 PM New York time for an emergency session following the attack carried out by the United States against Iran's nuclear facilities.

The discussion is being held at the initiative of several countries, including Russia and China, who are promoting a draft resolution condemning the US and Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized the decision to convene the council: "After decades in which Iran trampled on and ignored all the international community's oversight mechanisms, it has now remembered the UN institutions and seeks to condemn those who stopped their malicious plans."

He added: "The US and Israel do not deserve any condemnation, but rather an expression of appreciation and gratitude for making the world a safer place."