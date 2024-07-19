A loud explosion was heard early Friday morning at the corner of Ben Yehuda Street and Shalom Aleichem Street in Tel Aviv.

The echoes of the explosion were heard in many areas throughout Gush Dan, including in Rishon Lezion, Givat Shmuel, Holon, Ramat Gan and Givatayim.

Residents living near the scene of the explosion reported that objects shattered in their homes as a result of the blast.

Security and rescue forces are at the scene. The circumstances are under investigation.

The Israel Police spokesperson said, "A short time ago, a report was received at the police headquarters about an explosion in a building in the city of Tel Aviv. Forces in large numbers of the Tel Aviv District Police and police sappers arrived at the scene and are handling the scene."

The Home Front Command stated, "No aerial intrusion into central Israel was detected and therefore no siren was triggered - the incident is under investigation."

Magen David Adom said that, as a result of the explosion, a 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were lightly injured. They were taken to Ichilov Hospital. In addition, four people were treated for anxiety.