IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday night spoke to the media, following the IAF's retaliatory strike in Yemen.

The IAF strike followed an early Friday UAV attack on Tel Aviv, which killed one person and injured 10 others.

Hagari confirmed that all planes which took part in the attack on Yemen returned safely to Israel, stressing, "We increased the defense systems, and we are prepared on all fronts. At the same time, there are no changes in the Home Front Command's instructions. If there are - we will update."

Responding to the criticism of the fact that Israel retaliates to her enemies' attacks only after they fire on Tel Aviv, he said, "This is the first time that an Iranian UAV has infiltrated the country's territory and killed an Israeli citizen. This is extremely serious. It does not matter where it happened in Israel. This response is cumulative, responding to everything which has happened."

Hagari also called on other countries who were harmed by the Houthis' fire to "stand as a united front against the threat of terror from Yemen. This is our shared international interest. We are attacking the Houthis, who rule a large part of the country."