Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a statement Saturday evening, responding to the IAF attack against the Houthis in Yemen.

"Since the beginning of the war, I have made it clear that Israel will strike anyone who harms us," Netanyahu began. "Therefore, earlier today, I convened the political-security cabinet. I asked them to support the decision I brought to attack the Houthis' targets in Yemen."

He explained, "The port we attacked is not an innocent port. It was used for military purposes, serving as an entry point for lethal weapons supplied to the Houthis by Iran. They used these weapons to attack Israel, attack regional countries, and attack an international maritime route, one of the most important in the world. I commend the IDF and the Air Force for a determined, precise, and successful operation."

"This operation struck targets 1,800 kilometers from our borders. It makes clear to our enemies that there is no place the long arm of the State of Israel will not reach. The strike was a direct response to the drone attack in which an Israeli civilian was killed and other civilians were injured. It also follows the Houthis' aggression against the State of Israel since the beginning of the war.

"Over the past eight months, the Houthis have launched hundreds of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against Israel. All of this was successfully intercepted by Israeli defense systems, with assistance from our friend, the United States, as well as additional countries. I want to thank them."

Netanyahu noted that the Houthi rebels are part of the Iranian axis: "Like Hamas and Hezbollah, the Houthis are an inseparable part of Iran's axis of evil. This axis operates not only against Israel, but it threatens the peace of the entire world. Israel expects the international community to intensify its efforts against Iran and its proxies to curb Iran's aggression and to protect international maritime freedom. Anyone who seeks to see a stable and secure Middle East should stand against Iran's axis of evil and support Israel's fight against Iran and its proxies: both in Yemen, in Gaza, in Lebanon, everywhere."

"In conclusion, I have a message for Israel's enemies: Do not misjudge us. We will defend ourselves in every way, and on every front. Anyone who harms us will pay a very heavy price for their aggression," the Prime Minister concluded.