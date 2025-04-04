The United Nations Security Council convened Thursday night for an emergency session on the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

In his speech, Israel's UN Ambassador, Danny Danon, directly rebuked the UN Security Council ambassadors: "Hamas is taking advantage of the fact that you have lost your moral compass and is building on its war plan based on the UN’s moral confusion. Your shameful silence strengthens Hamas. You are desecrating the UN Charter and its values."

Danon played the recordings of the anti-Hamas demonstrations in Gaza at the Security Council and said: "The Gazans have the courage you don't have - hear their cry: Hamas - go out— out, out out, 'Hamas Itla Barra - Barra Barra!'"

Responding to the rushed condemnation of the IDF after the injury of aid workers, Ambassador Danon revealed a photo of a UN worker who was treated in Israel and who has tattoos supporting the Nazis and said: "We will investigate our activities, but why don't you demand the same from yourselves? - How do you allow something like this to happen under your roof?"

Ambassador Danon added: "We will not apologize for harming terrorist commanders who hid in UN buildings. We will continue to dismantle Hamas' terror machine, piece by piece, neighborhood by neighborhood, until the threat is removed and our hostages return home. Only then will the war end."