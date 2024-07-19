IAF strikes Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IAF on Friday evening struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the areas of Tayr Harfa and Blida, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

During the strike, secondary explosions were identified in the area, suggesting the presence of additional weaponry in the structure.

The IAF on Thursday evening struck a Radwan Force command center where Hezbollah terrorists operated in the area of Jmaijmeh, along with an additional Radwan Force command center in the area of Majdal Selm in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

During the strike, a Radwan Force's operations unit commander, the terrorist Ali Jaafar Maatuk was eliminated, along with an additional commander responsible for the Radwan Force's operations in the Hajir region.

The terrorists promoted numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel. Moreover, additional terrorists belonging to the Radwan Force who operated from the command centers were also eliminated during the strike.

In addition, the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Chaqra in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Thursday, the IAF struck in the area of Maryamine and eliminated Hasan Ali Mehanna, a Hezbollah terrorist in the Qana sector.

Mehanna was an operative in Hezbollah's engineering unit and was involved in numerous attacks against the State of Israel.

