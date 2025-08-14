On the same grounds where Woodstock made music history, Ishay Ribo took the stage for Yamim Ba’im, drawing more than 14,000 people from near and far. It was the largest Jewish music event of the year and the first of its kind at this iconic venue - a night where Ribo’s voice, presence, and music filled one of the most legendary stages in the world.

The evening began under perfect summer skies. Guests arrived to sweeping views of the Catskills, kosher food stands offering a variety of fresh-grilled favorites and sweet desserts, and merchandise tables where fans could pick up shirts, hoodies, and hats to remember the night. The lawns and pavilion quickly filled, the atmosphere alive with anticipation and warmth.

The night opened with Zusha, whose soulful harmonies and heartfelt performance set a warm and uplifting tone across the grounds. Their music carried over the lawns as the sun dipped behind the hills, creating the perfect lead-in to what was to come.

Then, the lights shifted, the crowd’s murmur turned into a roar, and Ribo walked onto the stage.

With the first chord, thousands rose to their feet as his voice cut through the night. From the very first song, his performance was both electrifying and deeply moving - shifting seamlessly between high-energy anthems and moments of quiet emotion. Every lyric landed with precision and heart, the connection between artist and audience immediate and unbroken.

The energy on the lawns was as powerful as inside the pavilion. Families sat together in folding chairs or on blankets, some swaying gently, others clapping along - until the music lifted them to their feet. In moments, the entire hillside became a moving, singing crowd, a unified Am Yisrael celebrating together in a way Bethel Woods had never seen before.

Throughout the evening, Ribo welcomed friends to share the stage. Midway through the set, Shmuel joined for a stirring ‘Ten Li Tefila’, a performance that saw the entire crowd join in as one.

Yamim Ba’im at Bethel Woods Ishay Ribo's team

Later, Ribo invited his longtime friend Avraham Fried for a powerful duet. The energy rose as Fried led ‘Aderabe’, the audience becoming a single choir, and continued with ‘Nafshi’, sending a wave of harmony across the amphitheater. After a short encore, Ribo returned with ‘Halev Sheli’ and ‘Sibat Hasibot’, lifting the night to its peak.

The concert closed with ‘Yamim Ba’im’, joined by Zusha in English for the first time. Driven by rock energy and shared voices, the performance ended with Ribo’s parting words - “Fly back home” - before his band stepped forward for a final bow.

It was a gathering that showed the beauty of music shared together, and a landmark moment for Jewish music on a world stage. The event was produced by Davidson Artist Management in collaboration with Bnei Akiva of the United States and Canada, whose joint vision and dedication brought Yamim Ba’im from idea to reality. Together, they delivered an evening that will be remembered as the first of its kind at Bethel Woods, setting a new standard for future Jewish concerts.