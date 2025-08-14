Iranian entities have managed to hack former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's mobile phone, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Shaked was targeted by several attempts to hack her phone, and in one instance, she pressed on the link that was sent to her, allowing the hackers to take control of the device.

Approximately two weeks later, the Shin Bet updated the former minister that her phone had been hacked.

The report also stated that former Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman had warned Shaked during her term as Justice Minister that Iranians were eavesdropping on her.

Shaked commented: "The matter is being handled by the security authorities."

Over the past few weeks, attempts have been made to hack the cellphones of ministers, advisors, and other officials both past and present.

Due to the influx of cases, the Shin Bet contacted the officials and stressed the need to follow the basic cautionary rules: refrain from clicking on unknown links and from entering passwords in unverified sites.