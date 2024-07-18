Al-Arabiya reported on Thursday evening that terrorist Habib Maatuk, a commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan force, was eliminated in an Israeli strike in the village of Majdel Selm in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah later confirmed the elimination.

Maatuk was the commander of the Radwan force in the Hujeir area, and had replaced Ali Ahmed Hassin, who was eliminated this past April.

It was also reported that at least four more terrorists were eliminated in IDF strikes in southern Lebanon and that several others were injured.

תיעוד: חיסול מחבל חיזבאללה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Earlier on Thursday, the IAF struck in the area of Maryamine and eliminated Hasan Ali Mehanna, a Hezbollah terrorist in the Qana sector.

Mehanna was an operative in Hezbollah's engineering unit and was involved in numerous attacks against the State of Israel.

Also on Thursday, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were sounded due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interception. No injuries were reported.

Later, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted an additional suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into the area of the Golan Heights. No injuries were reported.