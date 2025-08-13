Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated his country's opposition to foreign interference in internal affairs during a meeting with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Speaking at Baabda Palace, President Aoun emphasized that cooperation with Iran should respect Lebanon's sovereignty and be rooted in mutual respect. He expressed concern over recent remarks made by certain Iranian officials, stating that such rhetoric does not contribute positively to bilateral relations.

"The friendship we seek with Iran must be one that includes all Lebanese, not just one sect or group," Aoun said, adding that the stability of Lebanon is in the interest of all its citizens.

Aoun stressed that no external party should interfere in Lebanese domestic affairs. "Lebanon, which does not interfere in other nations' internal matters, expects the same in return," he said. He also warned against relying on foreign powers or internal factions taking up arms, asserting that the Lebanese state and its armed forces bear sole responsibility for national security.

Larijani, delivering greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and extending an invitation for Aoun to visit Tehran, reiterated Iran's willingness to assist Lebanon in reconstruction efforts. He affirmed Iran's respect for Lebanese sovereignty and denied any intention to undermine bilateral ties.

In a separate meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Larijani stated that Iran is prepared to support Lebanon against any potential Israeli escalation, should the Lebanese government request it.

He underscored that Lebanon is free to decide its own path, including cooperation with the "resistance," a term commonly used for Hezbollah. He accused Western media of distorting narratives and maintained that Israel remains the true aggressor.

Larijani concluded by emphasizing Iran's policy of supporting independent nations in the region, noting that Iran had not presented any plans to Lebanon, unlike "foreign actors from across the oceans."

He described Lebanon as a historic ally of Iran, praising the Lebanese people's role in resisting Israel.

Larijani's visit comes amid heightened tensions surrounding a Lebanese Cabinet decision to endorse a US-backed plan aimed at disarming Hezbollah and consolidating weapons under the authority of the state. The plan, which was part of a ceasefire agreement brokered in November, calls for the Lebanese Army to develop a disarmament strategy by August 31, with full implementation expected by the end of the year.

The decision triggered a walkout by five ministers from the Shiite bloc, representing Hezbollah and Amal, who objected to what they described as foreign dictates rather than domestic consensus. Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, dismissed the proposal as a “dictation” from the US, warning of consequences if the initiative is pursued.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed strong opposition to the disarmament plan, reaffirming Tehran’s continued support for Hezbollah. In a televised interview, Araghchi said any decision on the matter belongs solely to Hezbollah and emphasized that Iran would not intervene but would back the group from afar. He criticized the proposal as externally imposed and noted that Hezbollah had “rebuilt itself” following the war with Israel.

Tehran has consistently voiced support for Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's defense, viewing the group as a bulwark against what it calls Israeli aggression. Iranian officials have stressed that efforts to disarm Hezbollah undermine Lebanon's sovereignty and regional stability.

US Ambassador Tom Barrack, who presented the proposal, praised the Cabinet’s move as a step toward regional stability and reiterated American support for a strong Lebanese state free from Hezbollah’s military influence. President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both issued statements backing the Lebanese government’s efforts to centralize arms within state institutions.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, has insisted that the ceasefire agreement already in place remains the only valid framework and has demanded an Israeli withdrawal from several southern positions as a prerequisite for any further domestic dialogue.